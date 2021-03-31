Good Friday fish & chips at the Beamsville Legion

Celebrate Good Friday this year and support the activities at the Beamsville Legion when they host their fish & chips dinner. event.

Tomorrow, April 2, from 4-6:30 p.m. you can enjoy a meal of authentic beer-battered fish and chips with all the fixin’s.

Prices are $11 for one piece of fish and $15 for two, tax included.

Every meal will also come with homemade coleslaw and a dinner roll.

The Beamsville Legion will also be officially re-opening April 1, following all COVID safety protocols and policies implemented by the Niagara Region.

For more information on this dinner and other Legion events, visit beamsvillelegion.ca.