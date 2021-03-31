Grimsby clinic dates added April 15-16

Monday morning saw several thousand new appointments booked as the provincial booking portal opened up to Niagara residents who are turning 70 or older in 2021 (born in 1951 or earlier). As a result of this strong turnout, all Niagara area clinics are now fully booked.

To meet appointment demand, clinic dates will be added to the portal in the next few days:

• April 11-12 – Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre

• April 13-14 – Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre

• April 15-16 – Grimsby, Niagara West YMCA

• April 17-18 – Welland, Niagara Centre YMCA

Appointments will also be available at Seymour-Hannah with Niagara Health.

Public health will share these through social media and other channels once these new dates are available for residents to book through the provincial booking system.

Niagara Region Public Health asks for everyone’s continued patience, as wait times are likely to continue for the provincial booking portal, both online and by phone.

As booking opens up to new age cohorts sometimes with short notice, initially there may be only some spots that are available in the current clinics that have already been scheduled. Public health will schedule new clinic dates as they learn future vaccine availability.

Although unconvenient, public health said this the only way to minimize disappointment and further disruption caused by cancelling appointments for lack of vaccine.

So far, 20,298 people have booked appointments at Public Health clinics through the provincial COVID-19 vaccination portal; several thousand more have been booked at Niagara Health’s clinics. To date, Niagara Region Public Health has administered a total 22,153 doses of vaccine.

As always, the most up-to-date and timely information about COVID-19 and Public Health vaccination efforts can be found at niagararegion.ca/health.