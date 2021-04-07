Grimsby open air burn permit applications accepted starting April 9

A new open air burn bylaw is now in effect since it was ratified by Grimsby council last night, April 6.

After soliciting opinion in an open air fire survey over a span of 45 days, and getting the “largest response in town survey history,” said acting Fire Chief Bill Thomson, the new bylaw was approved in Committee of The Whole on March 22.

The new bylaw will restrict many Grimsby homes, especially townhomes from any burning.

No lots under 40 feet in width will not qualify.

Fires will have to be six metres from any property, and four metres from any combustible, such as a deck.

Residents should be able to get a permit online at grimsby.ca for $25 plus HST or in person for $40 as of Friday, April 9.