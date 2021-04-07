Local groundwork being set for “recall” law

New citizens groups – virtual, physical and social media – have all been organized in Grimsby over the last month with a common goal at the heart of their discussion – new recall legislation for municipal politicians.

The timing could be right given the announcement by Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs Steve Clark last month that he was initiating a consultation regarding the strengthening of the codes of conduct.

“Our government is currently consulting with the municipal sector on how to ensure that municipal staff and officials are supported and respected in the workplace, and will carefully review the feedback received. It’s critical that everyone feels safe and respected in the workplace, and that they know there are accountability measures in place for members who violate codes of conduct,” was the comment received when NewsNow asked Clark’s office for comment on Grimsby’s situation.

It was noted, the Minister of Municipal Affairs is not considering introducing a recall mechanism, “at this time”.

However the Association of Municipalities of Ontario has included “removal from office by a member of the Judiciary on the recommendation of an Integrity Commissioner where a report has found serious and/or repeated breaches of Codes of Conduct” as one of the measures it would support.