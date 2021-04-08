NewsNow Podcast: Episode 1

This marks the world premier of the very first episode of NewNow Radio: WLMH Rebuild Update.

Tune in and listen to NewNow’s brand new weekly podcast as Mike sits down with HHS director of redevelopment Bart DeVries to discuss the new designs and artistic renderings for the future West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

This week’s episode focuses on the first, concrete images of what the new hospital will look like and touches on the long road from the earliest ‘Save the Hospital’ rallies to this moment.

For more information on this topic, check out our story on the newly released art, which was published in the April 8, 2021 edition of NewsNow.