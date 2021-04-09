NewsNow E-Edition April 8 2021

Saturday Bottle Drive events cancelled

Two West Niagara bottle drives have been following the Province’s new COVID lockdown restrictions.

Both the Beamsville Knights of Columbus (KofC) bottle drive and the Grimsby Lions bottle drive, which were set to happen Saturday, April 10, have been cancelled.

The Beamsville KofC drive would have taken place at St. Mark’s Catholic School in Beamsville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Grimsby Lions Club drive would have taken place at the PKC from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Louise Agnew, a coordinator for that event, said the Lions will be looking to reschedule their event for a later date if restrictions are lighter by that point.

