More COVID-19 vaccination clinic dates available for booking

• April 19-20 – Pelham, Meridian Community Centre

• April 23-27– Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre

• April 29-30 – Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre

Appointments are also still available for the Public Health vaccination clinics in May:

• May 3-8 – West Lincoln, West Lincoln Community Centre

• May 10-15 – Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre

The provincial booking portal is currently open to Niagara residents who are turning 60 or older in 2021 (born in 1961 or earlier). Those 50 or older with a postal code starting with ‘L2G’ can also book an appointment through the portal.

Those 60 or older and have previously signed up for the vaccination standing list are still eligible to book an appointment at these clinics. Residents are encouraged to book through the provincial portal.

Indigenous COVID-19

Vaccination Pop-Up Clinics

In partnership with over 15 local Indigenous leaders and Niagara Region Public Health, three Indigenous specific pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open for bookings on April 21, 22, and 28 at the MacBain Community Centre in Niagara Falls.

Indigenous adults 18 or older, as well as those in their household who are 18 or older and not Indigenous, are eligible to register through an online registration form supported by the De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre. Registrants will be contacted with their appointment time and date. Visit aboriginalhealthcentre.com/covid19info to access this form.

Those who have received their first vaccination at Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre on March 10 or 11, or at the Niagara Regional Native Centre on March 15, are asked not to register online as they will be contacted with appointment details for their second dose.

Anyone who is unable to access the online registration form is invited to call the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre at 905-871-8931, or the Niagara Regional Native Centre at 905-688-6484 to register for an appointment.

Pharmacies

Residents 55 years of age and older are welcome to book an appointment at one of many Niagara pharmacies providing vaccinations. Visit the Province of Ontario vaccination locations webpage at covid-19.ontario.ca for a list of pharmacies in Niagara and information on how to book an appointment.

To meet the demand for COVID vaccination appointments, Niagara Region Public Health has announced added clinic dates are now available on provincial booking portal:

As always, the most up-to-date and timely information about COVID and Public Health vaccination efforts can be found by visiting niagararegion.ca/health/covid-19.