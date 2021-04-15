NewsNow Podcast: Episode 2

This week Mike welcomes Mark Kossek, a Grimsby resident so frustrated with the state of Grimsby Council that he started a petition asking the Province to intervene.

Kossek’s petition clicked past the 1000 signatures mark in barely a week, and on this episode he describes his pleasant surprise with the attention it has received so far. He and Mike also touch on the importance of municipal politics and how folks can become active participants with the government that affects their daily lives the most.

For more information on this topic, check out our story on the petition, which was published in the April 15, 2021 edition of NewsNow.