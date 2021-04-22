NewsNow E-Edition April 22 2021

NewsNow Podcast: Episode 3

  • Posted: April 22nd 2021
  • Category: Podcast

On this episode – during National Volunteer Week – Mike sits down with Life Member Grimsby Kinsman and community pillar Bruce Bond to talk about the importance of volunteers for the health and vibrancy of any community.

Bond recounts how he first got started as a volunteer with the Grimsby Kinsmen Club and share the many experiences he’s had with club and other groups such as Grimsby Benevolent Fund and Big Brothers Big Sisters. He and Mike also chat about the decline of voluntarism and why it’s important to bring in new blood to keep the cycle of community betterment going.

