WLMH build local share down to $50M

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

The good news keeps on coming for West Lincoln Memorial Hospital’s rebuild process – this time the local share needed for the $200 million build will be $50 million, not $60 million as initially projected.

As the process has advanced, the detailed analysis on what equipment can be shifted from the current building to the new site – once completed – has been done and news is very good from Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS).

“They literally went around and put tags on everything they can use in the new building. They found that many years of keeping equipment updated and renewed has paid off,” said Andrew Smith, chair of the WLMH ‘Take It To The Finish’ Fundraising Committee, who added it is great news for municipalities which have anteed up to support the campaign, too.

The fundraising committee and WLMH Foundation officials have already conducted meetings with Niagara Region, Grimsby, Lincoln and West Lincoln representatives to let them know their contributions can be reduced.

Initially, the local cost share for the project was 10 per cent of the $200 million construction costs plus any costs for new equipment and parking needs.

“The key to the reduction on the local share is really due to ongoing efforts of the Foundation and community support for the hospital keeping equipment up to date,” said Kevin Antonides, chair of the Foundation board.

“Forty per cent of the current site’s equipment will be transferred to the new location.

Antonides also noted that the speed with which the build process has moved in the last two years has created another unexpected dividend.

“The fast track WLMH has taken has left the inflation factor out,” said Antonides.

“With the South Niagara hospital which in in the works, they have inflation factored in as the process will take longer.”

Smith said any piece of equipment which will reach “end of life” within a five-year window of the new facility’s opening will be part of the financial planning covered with the $50 million local share.

As well, consideration for potential added equipment costs should new programs come to WLMH are also part of the mix.

“We have already seen some expansion on the service side with added procedures in the operating rooms,” said Antonides.

“Post-cancer reconstruction and orthopaedic procedures have come along. We need to make sure the surgical suites are being used to ensure we keep obstetrics.”

With the numbers being finalized, a series of virtual meetings were held with Niagara Region, Grimsby, Lincoln and West Lincoln officials to get all up to speed.

“The news was very positively received,” said Smith.

The overall municipal share of $26 million now drops to $21.65 million with Region’s share going from $12.6 million to $10.5 million.

Donation needs from the community share drops from $21.4 million to $17.85 million.

Of the $17.85 million, about $10.4 million is still in a Foundation designated capital reserve. This leaves the need for $7.5 million in new community fundraising to fill out the local share of the build fundraising.

“It’s just great news. If anything, the local share usually goes up,” said Smith.

For Antonides, he said everything is very well positioned.

“The Take It To The Finish campaign is aptly named. We’re getting there,” said Antonides.

In terms of overall timelines, he noted construction tenders should be opened in the first quarter of 2022 with “shovel in the ground” hoped for June. The build will take about three years with move-in late 2024 or early 2025.