It’s a double feature of Mikes this episode! This time, your host, Mike Williscraft, sits opposite to Mike Kirkopoulos, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the Town of Lincoln.

Together, they talk all things Lincoln, Ontario including: new public works projects, economic recovery during the pandemic and the Town’s new tourism department among many other topics. This episode is a must-view for any Lincoln residents who want to stay in the know regarding Town news.