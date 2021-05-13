Basil best for busting mental blahs

By Tristan Marks

Basil isn’t just for seasoning, it has stress-beating properties that are perfect for aiding mental wellness this Mental Health Awareness Month.

GBF has been handing out the helpful herb as part of the organization’s celebration of all things mental health and wellness this May, along with a host of other events.

Clients who come to the foodbank will receive a pot of basil along with a recipe for ‘stress-busting basil tea’.

GBF executive director Stacy Elia said the basil offers more than just nutritional value.

“We chose to give out herbs as a way to give our clients something to care for,” she said.

At the same time, the organization will raise money for local mental health initiatives through weekly silent auctions on Facebook.

Each Friday, GBF will post five gift baskets to its Facebook page, with bids to be made in the comments. Bids will close every following Friday at 12 p.m. and winners will be contacted to arrange safe pick-up.

GBF has also partnered with WLMH to offer ‘mental wellness BINGO’. Folks can download a card which lists a number of easy mental wellness activities that they can complete and then submit for a prize.

Finally, on May 28, GBF will distribute wellness packages through a drive-thru at the Wellness Centre.

This event is open to all who need it on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis, not just regular clients.