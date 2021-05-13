Nursing Week: a snapshot into the highs and lows

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

A nurse’s life is filled with the highest of highs and lowest of lows – none of it they control.

These days those extremes are tested on an almost daily basis.

For Grimsby’s Danielle Field, her decision to go into nursing was a natural path for her not only to take, but to follow.

“I went into nursing because I have a love of health and science. I always heard stories from my mom (a registered nurse as well) and it seemed like the best fit for me,” said Danielle, who attended both Grand Ave Public School and Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School.

Last week, Danielle posted anecdotes of recent experiences to pull the curtain back on the impacts of COVID-19 for those fortunate enough to have dodged dealing with it. Her social media post was shared by her employer, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, McMaster School of Nursing.

“The best part about being a nurse is the connection with people, hearing their stories and having a shared experience. Being a nurse is a special job that allows us to be there for life’s biggest moments. We see life begin and we see life come to an end, and everything in between. It can be emotionally and physically exhausting at times, but to know that i helped make a difference for someone during their healthcare experience is always worth it,” said Danielle.

“I wrote this in the hopes that people could imagine themselves in this story and think twice before going to the party/event, wear your mask, follow guidelines and hopefully get vaccinated. Too often people don’t know the stories from within the hospital until it’s too late.”

The pandemic has shone a bright light on an area which, previously, got little attention.

“Mental health of healthcare workers is becoming a passion for me as well, as I know the effects of this job can be heavy if not dealt with. With this post, my hope was that my openness can allow others to talk about their experiences. From my post, many colleagues

have reached out to say that by reading it, they didn’t feel alone in their experience and felt like it was now safe to talk about.”

The post – published here during national Nursing Week – is as follows: