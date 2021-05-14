Car parade May 30 to celebrate St. Helen pastor’s silver jubilee

All roads will lead to St. Helen Church Sunday May 30 for a drive by car parade to celebrate the 25th silver jubilee anniversary of parish pastor Rev. Krzysztof Szczepanik.

“While we can’t have a proper celebration due to the coronavirus, we want to recognize this important milestone in Fr. Chris’ priestly ministry. Later when it’s safe to do so, we’ll have a proper celebration,” said office administrator Aggie Agnino.

For now, “everyone is welcome to drive by the church, make some noise and offer your best wishes.”

“We also invite everyone to email a personal video message for Fr. Chris and if you have pictures to share, please send them to frchris25th@sthelenscatholic.ca by May 20th.”

A Mass of Thanksgiving will be celebrated Sunday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

The car parade will follow around noon at the church located at 4106 Mountain St., Beamsville.