Opinion: Chief salutes “unwavering commitment”

This week, from May 9 to 15 marks Police Week 2021.

The theme for Police Week 2021 is “Working Together to Keep our Communities Safe”.

This has never been more true, than through the past 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, where our members, sworn and civilian, have played a pivotal role in enhancing community safety.

2021 has already been a year of challenges.

Time and time again, our members have risen to the occasion, meeting any and all challenges thrown our way, with professionalism, dedication and commitment, which is at the core of serving our community.

Unfortunately, again this year we are unable to physically connect with the community through events at our Districts.

However, we will be using various social media platforms to showcase the great work of our members and the positive impact they have in keeping our communities safe.

The theme of “Working Together to Keep Our Communities Safe” also emphasizes the importance of ongoing collaboration between police and community partners to support a holistic approach that ensures the delivery of the highest quality of policing to the visitors and residents of Niagara.

I want to thank all of our members, sworn and civilian, for their unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe, during one of the most unique and challenging times in our 50-year history.