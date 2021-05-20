Grimsby Garden Club hosts plant sale this weekend

Spring has arrived and with it the Grimsby Garden Club’s 51st Annual Plant Sale.

The sale takes place May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and May 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. outdoors at 472 Woolverton Rd.

The sale will be following all COVID protocols, and customers will come by appointment only.

To book an appointment to take part in the sale, contact Joe Fisher by emailing

joerfisher@live.com or calling 905-319-9748.

For more information on this event, contact Liza Fuller, the Plant Sale chairperson, by emailing

lizafuller@hotmail.ca or calling 289-680-6087.