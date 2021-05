This week’s guest is a man who wants to hear Downtown Grimsby come alive with the sound of music.

Harley Valentine is a Grimsby-born artist, real estate investor and philanthropist who has teamed up with the Grimsby Music Studio to run a live music concert series this Summer. He chats with Mike about this concert series and the new stage venue that’s gone up to¬† accompany it, as well as the importance of treating the Downtown as more than just Main Street.