Big Brothers/Sisters bulk buy fundraiser offers variety

Buy BBQ in bulk and support Big Brothers Big Sisters of North & West Niagara (BBBS) at the same time by participating in the BBQ Big fundraiser.

The event runs from May 1 to June 25, giving participants the chance to order ingredients such as IQF chicken breasts, Omaha strip steaks 12oz, baby back ribs, 6oz Texas burgers, sausages (hot, mild or Italian) and jumbo hot dogs for pick up.

All proceeds will go towards the BBBS mentorship program, helping littles get off the waitlist and matched up with a mentor.

To order from the BBQ Big fundraiser, visit: donate.bbbsmentors.ca/event/bbq-big/e338026.

There are two dates available for pick-up: May 29 and June 26.