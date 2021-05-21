Grimsby Farmers’ Market to “keep it fresh, keep it local”

The Grimsby Farmers’ Market is set to begin next Thursday, May 27, aiming to “keep it fresh, keep it local,” as its new branding.

The outdoor market opens May 27 and will run every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. until October 7.

COVID-19 restrictions and regulations remain in place, which means a dedicated entrance and exit, social distancing, handwash/sanitizing before entry, masks, no touching of food products, and having a restricted number of customers at a time.

Individuals can also order through the online market by visiting localline.ca/grimsbyfarmersmarket. Shop online and then pick up the order on Thursdays between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Grimsby Fire Department will re-join the market to educate visitors on fire prevention and safety in the home.

This year there will be 31 food and farm-based vendors – 16 of which are local farmers, 14 are food vendors, and 3 are wineries.

This season sees the return of Uncle Dad’s Pizza and Meat Pies, Canalside Soda and Aberfritter, who were all first time vendors last year.

Several farm favourites will return as well, such as Warner, Haist and Pineview Orchards, Forty Mile Creek Farm and Portage duKanada all returning.

Rita’s Market will be a new, first time vendor this year for fresh vegetables and microgreens.

There will also be vendors with prepared meals and meal ideas from Andrzejewski Perogi Shop, Chef44, Fiesta Empanadas, European Deli, Grills Cheese, Niagara Samosa, Sweet Potato Johnny, and You Had Me at Pizza.

Then customers can finish off their shopping with fresh meats from Neufeld Family Farm, Pete’s Meats and farm fresh chicken and eggs from Silmaril Farm.