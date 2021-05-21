Grimsby gets unexpected $1.2 million hydro windfall

A $1.2 million cheque was a welcome surprise around the Grimsby council table Monday night – final proceeds from the sale of the biodigester.

Coming after a $1 million-plus budget surplus in 2020, several councillors wanted this latest windfall to be tagged and separated from the Town’s general coffers.

Coun. Lianne Vardy noted the 2020 budget surplus was to be “parked” but it seems “never to be seen again” as she has not received any information as to how the money was dealt with.

She issued a formal information request for details on Monday.

WLMH IMPACT REDUCED

Grimsby’s interim director of finance, Melanie Steele, informed council of the reduced impact after it was learned the local share for fundraising for West Lincoln Memorial Hospital’s rebuild was reduced from $60 million to $50 million.

This reduced Grimsby’s commitment to $9.3 million from $11.8 million.

WARD BOUNDARY REVIEW

Council received an extensive ward boundary review with the plan to hold a special meeting to consider anywhere between 3-5 narrowed options from the 13 presented as part of the study.

Most councillors noted the need to drive public awareness and input into possible future direction on ward boundaries.

NoMs TOSSED

For the second straight meeting, a 45-minute debate kicked off council’s deliberations with Notices of Motion (NoM) suggesting a job review for CAO Harry Schlange and a request for details on costs related to the lengthy series of terminations which have taken place at town hall.

Shouting, cross talk, insults and more were just part of the evening’s proceedings.

In a 5-4 vote, council decided to remove the items from the agenda again.