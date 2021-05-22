West Lincoln approves redesigned Spring Creek Rd. subdivision plan

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Second time was the charm for the developer of a proposed, 400-unit Smithville subdivision.

Last week, West Lincoln’s Planning and Building Committee of the Whole approved a draft plan for a subdivision located next to South Grimsby Rd. 5 and Spring Creek Rd. in Smithville. Councillors expressed their appreciation that the developer redesigned the original draft plan based on concerns brought up by residents and the Township alike.

P Budd Development Inc. presented its first draft to Township staff and residents in Fall 2020. Coun. William Reilly noted that this original subdivision draft plan raised several red flags, particularly for the neighbouring Station Meadows subdivision.

“When this first came to committee, there were a number of concerns regarding the apartment condo building, which was being proposed literally in people’s backyards as well as the impact that the two drainage ponds would have with flooding,” he said.

In the new draft, the proposed apartment building has been moved to the far west end of the site and single detached homes have been planned along the eastern border with Station Meadows, which better matches the existing neighbourhood.

In the original plan, the subdivision would include two smaller flood ponds to catch stormwater. Now the updated draft opts to instead expand an existing flood pond and install a storm sewer to divert water away from residents’ properties.

A consultant for the developer also noted that this would be a “sustainable alternative” to the original plan as having one, albeit larger flood pond would minimize maintenance costs.

Lastly, the new draft includes additional road connections to the Spring Creek road allowance, which will help improve traffic flows both from this subdivision and from the Station Meadows subdivision.

Council received the updated draft plan positively.

“This is a much better plan,” said Mayor Dave Bylsma.

“I’m pleased to see that issues raised by this council were addressed.”