A heartful Mayday for Lincoln Park

The 65 residents of the Lincoln Park Retirement Residence woke up on May 1 to find Mayday baskets- complete with flowers, crochet hearts and more- hanging from their doors.

The heartful gifts came thanks to the volunteers at the Grimsby Lions Club, who saw this as a creative way to help bring cheer to seniors who have been largely isolated during the COVID pandemic.

Lion Bruce MacKenzie said the club’s craftier members “jumped at the chance” to spread some joy with this project.

“Our baskets were created from paper and filled with combinations of custom cut paper flowers, artificial flowers, fresh flowers and all were accompanied by a crocheted heart,” he said.

“All were made with love.”

The completed baskets were hung on doors the night of April 31 for the residents to discover the next morning.

“The residents were thrilled,” said Mackenzie.

“The smiles say it all.”