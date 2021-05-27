NewsNow Podcast Episode 7: A conversation with Mayor Dave Bylsma

West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma has recently come under fire for comments he made in a social media conversation which prompted official apologies statments and censuring from the Township and Niagara Regional Councils.

However, this is the latest in a series of controversies Bylsma has faced.

In this episode, Mike discusses and debates with the Mayor on the context, the justifications and even the regrets behind these incidents.

This episode expands on the story West Lincoln censures Mayor Bylsma, again, which was originally published in the May 27, 2021 edition of NewsNow. You can read this story online here.