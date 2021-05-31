Detectives investigating West Lincoln fatality

A single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on Concession Road 5 near Caistor Centre Road has resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man.

On Monday, May 31, at about 2:50 p.m., 8 District (Grimsby) uniform officers, emergency medical services and the West Lincoln Fire Department attended the area of Concession Road 5 and Caistor Centre Road in West Lincoln, in response to a motor vehicle collision.

Investigation revealed that a male was operating a Nissan eastbound on Concession Road 5, when it lost control, struck a tree and flipped over.

The male was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives with the collision reconstruction unit and the office of the coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext.1009265.