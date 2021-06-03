NewsNow E-Edition June 3, 2021

Grimsby council decides ward boundaries

  • Posted: June 3rd 2021
  • Category: News
Grimsby Council chose the Town’s new ward boundaries – Option 8 from a consultant’s report – May 25 to take effect for the 2022 election.

By Mike Williscraft
NewsNow

After voting May 17 to have a survey conducted among councillors to narrow ward boundary options prior to a special meeting and public input, Grimsby Council changed course, finalizing a choice at a May 25 session.

The selection of “Option 8” from a consultant’s list of 13 total options may surprise some as it was not a Top 3 preferred choice of the consultant and Option 5 from the report was a consensus top vote-getter in the survey of council, said clerk Sarah Kim.

Aside from debate about how the survey of council was done, concerns also arose about lack of public consultation.

“I thought we all agreed that there would be public consultation,” said Coun. Lianne Vardy.

Despite council agreeing May 17 to a final public consultation, Coun. John Dunstall said input measures already taken “should suffice”.
After a tie between Options 5C and 8, council voted 7-2 for Option 8.

Comments are closed.

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details