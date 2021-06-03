Grimsby council decides ward boundaries

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

After voting May 17 to have a survey conducted among councillors to narrow ward boundary options prior to a special meeting and public input, Grimsby Council changed course, finalizing a choice at a May 25 session.

The selection of “Option 8” from a consultant’s list of 13 total options may surprise some as it was not a Top 3 preferred choice of the consultant and Option 5 from the report was a consensus top vote-getter in the survey of council, said clerk Sarah Kim.

Aside from debate about how the survey of council was done, concerns also arose about lack of public consultation.

“I thought we all agreed that there would be public consultation,” said Coun. Lianne Vardy.

Despite council agreeing May 17 to a final public consultation, Coun. John Dunstall said input measures already taken “should suffice”.

After a tie between Options 5C and 8, council voted 7-2 for Option 8.