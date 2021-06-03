Nelles Manor seeks volunteers

Nelles Manor is gearing up to reopen now that the Province has released a road map for easing COVID

restrictions.

Although the museum will only be able to host events come Stage 2 and onwards, it has sent out the call for volunteer tour guides.

The Manor will work with prospective volunteers to coordinate a schedule according to their individual preferences, be it a couple of hours or a whole day.

Nelles Manor will instruct volunteers with its detailed training manual, which explains how to lead visitors through the history of the home and family.

Once the Province reaches Step 2 of reopening, Nelles Manor will be able to start hosting limited numbers for outdoor events. Step 3 will then allow the manor to start running indoor tours again with limited numbers.

To become a volunteer at the manor, sign up at: nellesmanor.ca/volunteer or call 289-235-7755.