NewsNow Podcast Episode 8: Grimsby’s Downtown Businesses – Past, Present & Future ft. Bryan Macaulay

For more than a year, businesses in Grimsby and beyond have been languishing under COVID lockdown after COVID lockdown.

However, despite these hardships, the merchants of Downtown Grimsby have proven to be resilient and the Downtown Improvement Area is still seeing growth in terms of new businesses.

In this episode, Mike is joined by fellow Grimsby DIA board member Bryan Macaulay, the owner and photographer of the Village Studio. Together they discuss the history of the DIA as well as what’s coming up for it on the near horizon.