Historic beech tree removed

By Mike Williscraft
NewsNow
Rain, wind and rot combined to spell the end of a historic beech tree located at the corner of Nelles Road and Main Street East in Grimsby.
The property, known as the Grout Nelles House, and more recently as the Burgess home, is owned by Homes By DeSantis and is currently part of a development plan before the Town for consideration.
After questions were submitted to the Town, Antonietta Minichillo, Grimsby’s director of planning released the following statement:
“On Friday, as a result of a wind/rain storm, a very mature European Beech Tree at the corner of Nelles Road and Main St suffered significant damage; losing a very large section of the tree. The portion of the fallen tree fell onto the roadway/boulevard, and thankfully no one was injured.
Both the property owners and Town staff have reviewed the condition of the tree as it remains, and consulted with two different arborists to determine if there was a way to save the tree. Unfortunately, all assessments agreed that the tree has substantial decay and the risk of further failing/falling poses a significant public safety concern. As a result of these assessments, the tree is scheduled for immediate removal.
This is a disappointing outcome that was hoped to be avoidable. The property owner recognizes the significance of the tree and will be working to salvage the wood and reuse it in the community in a meaningful way.
The tree removal is anticipated to begin today.”