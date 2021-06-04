Historic beech tree removed

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Rain, wind and rot combined to spell the end of a historic beech tree located at the corner of Nelles Road and Main Street East in Grimsby.

The property, known as the Grout Nelles House, and more recently as the Burgess home, is owned by Homes By DeSantis and is currently part of a development plan before the Town for consideration.

After questions were submitted to the Town, Antonietta Minichillo, Grimsby’s director of planning released the following statement: