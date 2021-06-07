Ontario goes to Stage 1 reopening – restaurant patios/more open Friday

Roadmap to Reopen is a cautious three-step plan that will guide a safe and gradual reopening of the province and the lifting of public health measures based on the province-wide vaccination rate and improvements in key public health and health system indicators.

The province will remain in each of the steps for at least 21 days to evaluate any impacts on key public health indicators. If at the end of the 21 days, the vaccination thresholds have been met, alongside positive trends of other key public health and health system indicators, then the province will move forward.

Public health and workplace safety measures would continue to apply across all steps, including maintaining physical distance, capacity limits and wearing face coverings in indoor spaces and whenever physical distancing is a challenge.

The three steps of the Roadmap, which will be applied provincially, are the following :

Step One

Step One of the roadmap may begin after 60 per cent of Ontario’s adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and if public health indicators, such as hospitalizations, ICU occupancy and new admissions and case rates indicate the province can safely move to this step of the roadmap. Based on current trends in key health indicators, including the provincial vaccination rate, the government expects to enter Step One of the Roadmap the week of June 14, 2021. The province will confirm closer to the expected start of Step One.

Step One will permit the resumption of more outdoor activities with smaller, well-managed crowds where risk of transmission is minimized and will permit retail, all with restrictions in place, including but not limited to :

Outdoor gatherings up to 10 people;

Outdoor dining up to 4 people per table;

Outdoor fitness classes, personal training and sports training up to 10 people;

Essential retail at 25 per cent capacity and can sell all goods (including discount and big box);

Non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity;

Retail stores in malls closed unless the stores have a street facing entrance;

Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies with capacity limited to permit 2 metres’ physical distancing;

Horse racing and motor speedways without spectators;

Outdoor horse riding;

Outdoor pools and wading pools with capacity limited to permit 2 metres’ physical distancing;

Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, and botanical gardens with capacity limits;

Campsites, campgrounds and short-term rentals; and

Overnight camping at Ontario Parks.

Step Two

Ontario will remain in Step One for at least 21 days. If at the end of those 21 days the province has vaccinated 70 per cent of adults with one dose and 20 per cent of adults with two doses and there are positive trends in public health and health system indicators, Ontario will move to Step Two.

Step Two will further expand outdoor activities and will resume limited indoor services with small numbers of people where face coverings are worn, with other restrictions in place, including but not limited to :