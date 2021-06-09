Smithville boy collides with vehicle

A 13-year-old Smithville boy was struck by a car on West Street, near Wade Road on Monday afternoon.

The boy was treated at the scene by Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics and transferred to a local hospital then subsequently transferred via ground ambulance to an out of region hospital. His condition has been upgraded from life threatening.

At about 3:15 p.m., 8 District – Grimsby uniform officers responded to a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a car. Officers arrived on scene to find a boy suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Niagara’s Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Forensic Services Unit were called in to investigate. The initial investigation determined the boy was injured when he and a red Toyota Corolla came into contact. The Toyota was being driven by a 30-year-old female from West Lincoln.

Roads in the area were closed during the investigation, reopening about 8 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is being asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009265.