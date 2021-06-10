Cairn students raise $20,000 for McNally House

The students and staff of Cairn Christian School’s Stoney Creek campus raised more than $20,000 for McNally House Hospice through a virtual Hike for Hospice event.

The school has been ‘Hiking for Hospice’ annually for three years. This year the students and staff had to go digital, since public gathering have been restricted during COVID. They embarked on a virtual hike and fundraiser with the assistance of online tools.

Under the direction of Grade 8 teacher, Jacqueline Scholman, the participants set a target of $10,000 and raised more than double their goal, with a grand total of $22,586.

Cairn executive director Kevin Huinink said this generosity reflects the lessons in leadership the school tries to instill into its students.

“The connection our students feel with the vision and mission of McNally House through this event is something they will carry far beyond their school years as they become increasingly responsible for supporting important causes in our community such as this,” Huinink said.

Cairn Christian School is an independent elementary school operating campuses in Stoney Creek and Smithville, serving families from East Hamilton to Welland who seek an education taught from a Christian perspective.