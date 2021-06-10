NewsNow Podcast Episode 9: West Niagara Employment Trends ft. Gary Bruce

Ontario will soon begin the slow process of exiting its third COVID lockdown. With retail and other workplaces resuming operations, so too will they need to expand their workforces.

Gary Bruce, executive director of Niagara West’s Employment Help Centres, is in a unique postion to share data on what kinds of businesses are looking to hire what kinds of employees.

In this episode, Gary discusses these trends and statistics with Mike, in an attempt to give a glimpse of what the future of employment in West Lincoln will soon look like.