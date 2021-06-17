Rotary donation helps stock the FORT

Thanks to the Grimsby Rotary Club, the FORT is well-stocked with the items they need to reopen.

The Rotary Club provided the Foundation of Resources for Teens (FORT) with items like cleaning products, gloves, disposable plates, cups, cutlery and more.

This donation is very important for keeping the organization running, said FORT executive director Beth Shaw, as its annual budget did not anticipate the need for extra cleaning supplies mandated by regional public health.

“These items will help the FORT tremendously in our reopening process as the pandemic has put extreme pressure on our operating budget,” Shaw said.

“In order to stay within regulations, the FORT is required to purchase these items as well as additional cleaning supplies and PPE in order to ensure the safety of our youth and staff during COVID-19.”

“Grimsby Rotary Club has provided us with the much-needed goods we need to help the FORT remain free, safe, and open to all our community’s youth,” she added.

Shaw also said, in addition to much-needed PPE and cleaning equipment, some supplies included in the donation will help FORT programs which teach its youth life skills to maintain a healthy lifestyle, such as the cooking club.

However, FORT still needs help from the community if it is to continue weathering the COVID pandemic.

“The pandemic has put great strains on the FORT as we lost the complete ability to fundraise,” Shaw said.

She asked for community members to consider donating to the youth organization should they be in a position to do so.