Three resign from hydro board

The members of the Niagara Power Inc. board of directors resigned from the board Monday at the corporation’s annual general meeting.

Some members of Grimsby council discussed terminating Coun. Lianne Vardy, Delight Davoli and Rob Hattin from the board at council’s June 7 meeting, a move which would have broken laws laid out in the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Since the trio knew a majority of council would remove them, Davoli said they opted to resign to ensure the Town was in compliance with the law.

While Davoli noted ongoing philosophical differences with a majority of council, she said the group enjoyed working with other board members.

Hattin confirmed Davoli’s points, adding the board had fulfilled its mandate to research and execute the sale of the biodigester and support the ongoing civial lawsuit currently underway. Little has been discussed publicly on the suit since Discovery was set late last fall.