New slots for 2nd dose appointments

As of June 21, those who received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 9 are eligible to book or rebook their second dose appointment at a shortened interval.

New COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available for the following clinic dates and locations:

• July 1-3 – Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre

•July 4-7 – West Lincoln, Community Centre

Eligible residents can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.

A full list of those who are able to book an earlier second dose can be found on the provincial website.

Those 12 and older who have not received their first dose are particularly encouraged to book an appointment as soon as possible.