NewsNow Podcast Episode 11: Big Brothers Big Sisters events ft. Nicole Boccia

Big Brothers Big Sisters of North and West Niagara is on the hunt for mentors. The organization have a number of boys signed up who have yet to match with a Big and its looking to equalize the situation.

In this episode, Mike chats with BBBS Marketing & Communications officer Nicole Boccia about how her organizations is reaching out to potential male mentors through the ’30 Guys in 30 Days’ campaign.

They also discuss the various fundraising events BBBS has undertaken and what events are coming up as the province continues to re-open.

For a look into how BBBS mentorship relationships change lives, read ‘BBBS searches for 30 in 30’ in the June 24, 2021 edition of NewsNow or online by visiting: https://www.wn3.ca/2021/06/25/bbbs-searches-for-30-in-30/