Ontario to go Stage 2 re-opening next Wednedsay, June 30

Based on the province-wide vaccination rate and continuing improvements in key public health and health system indicators, Ontario will move into Step Two of its Roadmap to Reopen plan effective 12:01 a.m. next Wednesday, June 30.
Step Two of the Roadmap focuses on the resumption of more outdoor activities and limited indoor activities.
This includes, but is not limited to:
-
- Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 25 people;
- Indoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to five people;
- Essential and other select retail permitted at 50 per cent capacity;
- Non-essential retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times, and at 25 per cent capacity and other restrictions;
- Outdoor dining with up to six people per table, with exceptions for larger households and other restrictions;
- Indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 25 per cent capacity of the particular room;
- Outdoor fitness classes limited to the number of people who can maintain three metres of physical distance;
- Outdoor sports without contact or modified to avoid contact, with no specified limit on number of people or teams participating, with restrictions;
- Overnight camps for children operating in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health;
- Outdoor sport facilities with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Outdoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Outdoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals, permitted at 25 per cent capacity and with other restrictions.
As well, Niagara Region Public Health has lifted Section 22 restrictions as of today, Thursday, June 24, to allow non-household dining. This means Niagara’s policy on outdoor dining will align with the province’s policy of six people per table.
“I know it has been an extremely long, difficult, and challenging journey to get to this point, and I will continue to advocate for your needs and the priorities of Niagara West with the PC Caucus and Premier Ford,” said Niagara West MP Sam Oosterhoff.