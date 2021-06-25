Former DSBN employees charged with defrauding $2.1 million

Three people have been charged with various offences after the Niagara Regional Police Service Central Fraud Unit has concluded an 8-month long investigation into financial activities at the District School Board of Niagara (DSBN), related to false invoicing, diverted revenue and other related events.

The fraud allegedly occurred between 2003 and 2019 resulting in a total loss to the DSBN of over $2.1 million dollars.

As the result of the investigation, former DSBN chief information officer Dino Miele, 62, of Niagara-on-the-Lake was charged with the following offences.

1 Count of Fraud Over $5000

1 Count of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

1 Count Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Former DSBN information technology employee Alexander (Alex) Hagopian, 58, of St. Catharines was charged with:

1 Count of Fraud Over $5000

1 Count of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

1 Count Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Peggy Miele, 60, spouse of Dino Miele, of Niagara-on-the-Lake was charged with:

1 Count Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

The three accused were taken into custody on June 24 and released to attend a court date in the future.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Central Fraud Unit at 905-688-4111.