GO weekend service again

Metrolinx has announced that weekend GO service will return to Niagara starting this Saturday

Four trains per day will run between Union Station and Niagara Falls VIA Rail Station. This service will make stops at Exhibition, Port Credit, Oakville, Burlington, Aldershot and St. Catharines (VIA).

Tickets for adults are only $25. Children accompanied by an adult ride for free on the GO train.

Families can buy WEGO children’s tickets separately or save with a discounted group package. Two adults and three children (or one adult and four kids) can travel together on both GO and WEGO for only $62.20.

Niagara Region Transit buses going to Table Rock and the Niagara Falls city centre will be included in the package for a few weekends before WEGO officially opens for the season on July 23.

Niagara residents can take advantage of the return train to visit Toronto and enjoy time in the city without driving and parking in the downtown core.

Cyclists will find space for bicycles on both GO trains and WEGO buses.