The Beamsville Branch 612 Legion will celebrate Canada Day this Thursday with a BBQ feast.

Freshly grilled food will be available for guests from 2-6 p.m. and the bar will be open from 2-8 p.m.

The menu includes burgers, hot dogs, sausages, fries, onion rings and pasta salad.

The clubhouse will have no seating due to COVID regulations, so guests are invited to sit on the patio.

The Legion will also continue its Fish & Chips takeout night on Friday, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Call 905-563-4612 for info.