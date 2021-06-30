CT scanner makes long-awaited WLMH debut

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

The unveiling of a new CT scan unit at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital was the fruitful end to a long journey that began many years ago.

The unit cost $1.3 million, but that was actually one of the easier pieces of the puzzle to negotiate along that journey as it was not simply a matter of raising the money to obtain such an integral item on a health care wish list.

During a virtual presentation on Thursday to formally showcase the new CT scan equipment and facility – which took more than a year to physically renovate – Hamilton Health Sciences interim vice-president of community medicine Leslie Gillies noted the process started immediately after WLMH and HHS amalgamated in 2014.

First, a statistical case had to be made to show the Ministry of Health a CT scan unit was warranted for WLMH.

“Grimsby alone would represent 3,000 uses per year,” said Gillies, adding the ongoing population explosion would magnify that number.

The benefits, Gillies added, to having such a device in Niagara West are many and major, including:

• timely access “closer to home”;

• minimizing impact on staff – ER

nurses won’t have to attend with a patient being transferred for a CT scan elsewhere, and;

• the new unit will transfer to new

build once appropriate.

To achieve a goal such as obtaining a CT scan unit for a small, rural hospital, WLMH Foundation chair Kevin Antonides said there are a lot of moving parts, but, none of them would be set in motion without one key ingredient.

“The CT scan is possible only because of donors who gave of time and treasure,” said Antonides.

The varied efforts to see this feature added to WLMH was not lost on Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff.

“This is great news for the hospital and surrounding community. It is crucial that residents across Niagara West are able to access world-class healthcare right here in our communities, and this CT scan helps make that a reality,” said Oosterhoff.

“It’s an amazing effort by so many people who worked to get it to this point. Especially with our new build on the horizon, having key modern equipment like this is fantastic.”

During the presentation, Dr. Joan Bellaire, WLMH medical director, noted the availability of the CT scanner will also be a major draw of patients into the community.

With patients coming to WLMH from around Niagara Region before the unit was online, it will now expand urgent care capabilities significantly.

The years-long effort by many is something for which Bellaire noted an appreciation.

“Look how far we’ve come; how hard we fought. None of it would be possible without community support,” said Bellaire.

Sarah-Jane Adams, director of diagnostics, called the operation of a CT scanner on-site a “game changer”.

Adams noted the projected traffic for the scanner is 450 in-patient uses with another 7,000 out-patient appointments in Year 1.

“It’s an exciting day,” said Adams, noting its presence will relieve the “burden of travelling which can cause undo strain on patients and family.”

She noted HHS has a 15-year service agreement for the scanner, which includes an “equipment replacement plan as well as timely repair”.

These two key aspects are integral to ensure a consistent level of service on an ongoing basis as well as establishing a replacement plan when the lifespan of the unit expires in the 12-15 year range.

Jim Tarbutt, a long-time supporter of WLMH, noted during the presentation that having this level of service in town is very important to mitigate any workplace incidents.

“As owner of Tarbutt Construction for the past 40 years, it is equally important that – should a work place incident occur – the best of medical attention, care and service are close by,” said Tarbutt.

“Being able to contribute to our new hospital project and the much needed equipment that will serve so many families, relatives and visitors for many decades to come is something we can all accomplish and take pride in together as a community.”