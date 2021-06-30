One Team. One Dream. Magazine in this week’s edition

Residents across Niagara West will find a copy of One Team. One Dream. Magazine with this week’s NewsNow.

The 64-Page glossy magazine represents about eight month of coordination and effort, timed to support the “Take It To The Finish” fundraising campaign for West Lincoln Memorial Hospital’s new build.

For an extra copy, email: info@wn3.ca or call 289-235-9500 and plan to pick one up at NewsNow’s 1 Mountain St, Grimsby, office.

Also, check out this week’s podcast at wn3.ca to hear Dr. Gary Benson, WLMH retired director of medicine, discuss all things WLMH.