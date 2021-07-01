Departmental teamwork checks problem vehicles

A full court press on vehicle compliance from various Niagara departments resulted in several charges and suspensions on June 17.

Officers from Niagara Regional Police’s 8 District Grimsby office and Traffic Enforcement Unit partnered with four law enforcement agencies to take part in Project Avoidance.

The project was conducted on the roadways in the Town of Lincoln and included the Queen Elizabeth Highway.

Project Avoidance was developed for officers from the NRP, Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Halton Police Service and the Niagara Parks Police to conduct safety and compliance checks on commercial vehicles and trucks.

In total officers stopped 103 vehicles, 45 of which were inspected. Two drivers were placed out of service and one truck was placed out of service.

Officers issued in excess of 16 provincial offences notices including:

• No daily logs

• No annual safety

inspection

• Brakes out of

adjustment

• No trailer brakes

• No safety device on

trailer

• Tire/wheel issues

• Insecure load

• Flat tire, and more.