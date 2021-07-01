NewsNow Podcast Episode 12: All things WLMH ft. Dr. Gary Benson

Today, Canada Day 2021, also marks the release of NewsNow’s special edition One Team, One Dream magazine. The publication is a 64-page volume that celebrates the history of the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital- and the hope for its future.

To further the Hospital theme, Mike invited on Dr. Gary Benson. The retired doctor has been with WLMH for much of the institution’s history and he shared this unique perspective for this episode.

To further explore the history and impact of WLMH, be sure to read NewsNow’s One Team, One Dream, available now!