Police nab suspect from Sunday stabbing in Jordan

Police have arrested the lone suspect in a stabbing at Big Valley Camp Ground early Sunday morning, June 27.

Just after 5 a.m., 8 District (Grimsby) uniform officers attended the campground, located 2211 King St., responding to an unknown 911 call.

Information received was that an altercation occurred between two parties which led to an assault and stabbing. The male suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect.

Omar Baxter, 41, of St. Catharines, was arrested Monday and faces charges of:

• Assault by choking;

• Theft under $5,000;

• Uttering threats (two counts);

• Forcible confinement

• Assault;

• Attempt murder;

• Assault with a weapon;

• Mischief Under $5000, and;

• Fail To Comply with Probation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009020 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.