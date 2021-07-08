NewsNow Podcast Episode 13: Funding announcement for PK Centre & WLMH RFP

Following an announcement that the Province will make a $16 million grant to Grimsby for an expansion to the Peach Kings Centre, Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma and Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff joined Mike in the NewsNow office to discuss what the new grant means for Niagara West.

During the conversation, Mike and his guests also touch on the news that the WLMH pre-construction process is in the homestretch now that a shortlist of companies for RFPs has been selected by the Province.

