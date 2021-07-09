Beachgoers warned of blue-green algae dangers

The beach area at Charles Daley Park was closed last week after the detection of blue-green algae.

Preliminary tests indicated the presence of toxins from blue-green algae.

Niagara Region Public Health got the lab confirmation Friday, July 2.

The beach is closed at this time for the safety of beachgoers. Final laboratory results are expected in the coming days.

Blue-green algae are microscopic, plant-like organisms that occur naturally in ponds, rivers, lakes and streams, and although often blue-green in colour, the algae can also be olive-green or red. Residents are advised to be cautious around blue-green algae as some can produce toxins which may be harmful to those who drink, fish or bathe in the water.

Exposure to high levels of blue-green algae and their toxins can cause diarrhea, nausea or vomiting; skin, eye or throat irritation; and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.

Should a blue-green algal bloom occur, people can protect themselves and their pets by not swimming or playing in areas where water is discoloured or where foam, scum or mats of algae on the water’s surface are present. Children or pets should not play in or drink water in areas where a beach advisory is posted. Consuming fish from areas where mats of algae are present or where a swimming advisory is posted are also not advisable.

In order to determine if the beach can safely be re-opened, ongoing testing is taking place. When the beach is safe to re-open, the status will be updated on Public Health’s beach water testing webpage.