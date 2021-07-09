Canopy repair underway at Grimsby Beach

A new method of restoring Grimsby Beach’s tree canopy is taking root- above ground. Residents of the neighbourhood are making an effort to propagate their native butternut trees by turning existing branches on healthy trees into new saplings- roots and all.

This effort doesn’t come a moment too soon. Much of Grimsby Beach’s butternut tree coverage has succumbed to a fungal disease known as ‘canker’. This disease has affected the species across its natural habitat leading to the butternut, scientifically known as Juglans cinerea, being declared an endangered species in 2008. Unaffected trees are rare and where they are found there is optimism that the tree may be resistant to the fungus.

“Our canopy is diminishing and we want to replenish it with local, carolinian species,” said Grimsby Beach resident Bob Freisen.

To do so, the community has turned to an unusual method of propagating new and potentially resistant trees. The community is growing new trees as shoots off of an existing butternut tree that hasn’t shown any signs of canker infection. These new trees are made from the parent tree’s branches, grown root system and all while the branches are still attached.

This apparent feat of mad science is being accomplished using special “rooting pots” purchased from Lee Valley on a healthy butternut tree with permission from the tree’s owner. This tree is over two centuries old and sits on the boundary between MTO and private land.

The five rooting pots presently in the tree surround five healthy branches. A small strip of bark was removed from each branch where the rooting hormone was applied. Each pot holds moist soil around this area with the hope that roots will form. If successful, the five branches will be removed from the tree and replanted as five new Butternut trees.

The mature tree canopy in Grimsby Beach has been thinning in recent years. Many of the mature trees that give the community its unique atmosphere have reached the end of their lives and have had to be taken down.

To date, there is no official plan to replenish and renew this spectacular natural resources although residents have taken it upon themselves to make and sell birdhouses to raise funds for purchasing indigenous and Carolinian trees for the community.