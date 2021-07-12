Charles Daley Park beach in Lincoln once again safe for swimming

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed the beach area at Charles Daley Park in Lincoln is re-opened and once again safe for swimming.

The beach was closed on June 29 due to the presence of blue-green algae at the beach as well as in an outflow connected to the beach. Testing of the water confirmed the presence of a toxin that is produced by blue-green algae.

Public Health and the Town of Lincoln have been working collaboratively to closely monitor the beach. Fortunately, over the course of subsequent days, the blue-green algae mat shrunk and then slowly dissipated.

Samples taken on Monday, July 5 and tested indicate that toxin was no longer detectable and has fallen in concentration in the outflow. The concentration of the toxin in the outflow falls well within the Canadian recreational water guidelines.

While the blue-green algae concern was therefore resolved by July 6, the beach’s reopening was delayed due to E. coli bacteria detected in the water on July 5. Public Health routinely tests the water in all public beaches in Niagara for bacteria which informs the safety of swimming in the water. Fortunately, most recent testing shows that bacteria is no longer detectable in the water, and so the beach can now reopen to swimmers.

Public Health and the Town of Lincoln will continue to monitor the beach and outflow daily for evidence of blue-green algae’s reappearance. Public Health will also continue to conduct routine beach water testing.

“Niagara Region Public Health staff monitor 19 beaches weekly to assess safety concerns such as algae growth, debris or spills, as well as to collect water samples for bacteria testing,” said Glen Hudgin, Manager, Environmental Health, Niagara Region Public Health.

“It is important for us to continue to collect data on an annual basis, in order to identify any trends in the quality of the water.”

The public should continue to check local municipality websites for the most up-to-date Covid-19 information regarding public access, as well as what facilities and services are available before planning a visit.

In order to protect residents and visitors from COVID-19 if you go out in public remember:

Practice physical distancing by avoiding unnecessary close interaction with others (stay 2 metres apart)

Clean your hands often with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand rub

Wear a face mask in public when physical distancing cannot be maintained

Stay home if you are sick

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve

Get vaccinated