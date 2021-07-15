Dunstall rehashes deleting agenda items

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

After an intense debate and subsequent approval of a motion at Grimsby’s June 21 committee of the whole meeting, Coun. John Dunstall pushed again Monday night to keep the bar to delete agenda items at a simple majority.

The matter first arose when Dunstall moved to delete five items from an agenda, including a public delegation presentation from a taxpayer.

The move set off a lengthy discussion with the motives of some councillors being called into question. In the end, council voted 6-2 to adjust the procedural bylaw to require a two-thirds majority vote to delete agenda items.

Monday night, Dunstall noted he was absent from that council session and he wanted to take another run at the topic.

“A majority vote would be adequate and having a two-thirds majority on having an item deleted from an agenda is like it is a reconsideration. Anything that’s reconsidered needs two-thirds majority, but when you’re having a vote for the first time I think a majority is adequate,” said Dunstall.

Coun. Kevin Ritchie supported Dunstall’s view noting that he believes an item brought to council should be considered even if it is deleted from the agenda before any debate or review.

That view did not sit well with other members of council.

“Once again, we’re talking about democracy. We’re talking about all voices being heard. As I have said before, almost all of our votes are split 5-4, which means nearly half of the voice of council can be pre-empted,” said Coun. Lianne Vardy.

“To do this is just a power move to control the agenda by certain members that don’t want to pay the respect to all of the residents in Grimsby.”

After more finger pointing and offensive comments, council voted 6-3 to endorse the COTW motion to require a two-thirds majority to delete agenda items.

Voting in favour were Councillors Vardy, Dorothy Bothwell, Reg Freake, Dave Kadwell, Dave Sharpe and Mayor Jeff Jordan. Opposed were Councillors Ritchie, Dunstall and Randy Vaine.